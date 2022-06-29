Biggest Snubs from 2022 WNBA All-Star Selections

0 of 5

Mike Kirschbaum/NBAE via Getty Images

What is the definition of an All-Star? Is it the best player on their team, someone who comes up in clutch moments, a player who has a superstar reputation or a player who has proven themselves to be an excellent overall player?

It can be quite subjective.

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced the rest of the players who will participate in the 2022 All-Star game after revealing the starters last week. There are 22 All-Stars, excluding honorary All-Star Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia.

This year B/R had an All-Star ballot, and I could only vote for six frontcourt players and four guards.

My ballot consisted of starters Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, Jonquel Jones and Nneka Ogwumike. I also voted for reserves Brionna Jones and Emma Meesseman, who both fall in the top eight for most win shares.

On the guard end, I voted for three starters and first-time All-Stars in Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Sabrina Ionescu. And then my fourth guard vote went to Ariel Atkins, who was voted in as a reserve.

While I didn't vote for anyone who was snubbed of an All-Star appearance, there are some players that I assumed would be voted in as reserves that weren't.