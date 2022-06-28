WNBA Power Rankings: Defending Champs Retake Top Spot, Mercury and Wings Fall

1 of 12

Tim Heitman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Indiana Fever are now the holders of the worst defensive rating in the league (107.0). And while the rookie-laden roster is coming back down to earth as the lottery-bound team we knew they'd be, their performance against the Dallas Wings was uninspired.

Indiana gave up 34 points in the first quarter, including six made threes, in their 94-68 loss on the road. The Fever also turned the ball over 18 times.

While interim head coach Carlos Knox noted that the turnovers were unforced early in the game, he also mentioned that his team needs to better prepare themselves for how opposing defenses apply pressure. When the Fever played the Mercury on Monday night, Indiana was much more competitive. It held a lead in the second quarter from 7:20 through the final six seconds of the half. But once the second half came, Phoenix seized control on 6-of-11 shooting from three by Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith combined.

The bright spot this past week for the Fever was how Kelsey Mitchell performed. The combo guard scored 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting along with four assists against Dallas, and she followed that performance with 22 more points and four more assists against Phoenix.

The fifth-year pro has put up some of the best numbers of her career, including points per game (19.2), three-point shooting percentage (40.2 percent) and assists per game (4.1). While I didn't put Mitchell on my All-Star ballot, I would be shocked if she didn't make it to her first All-Star game as a reserve.