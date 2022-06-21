WNBA Power Rankings: Chicago Drops Without Candace Parker, Vegas Holds Top Spot

0 of 12

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

The second annual Commissioner's Cup is set, as the defending champion Chicago Sky and league-leading Las Vegas Aces have clinched spots in the Cup Final on Tuesday, July 26, on Prime Video.

While the remaining 11 designated Cup games might appear obsolete, the location of the Final has yet to be decided. Last season's Commissioner's Cup between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun was played at a neutral site: the Footprint Center in Phoenix. But for the second iteration of the Cup, home-court advantage is in play.

The Aces are currently in line to host the game, but all hope isn't lost for the Sky to host at Wintrust. According to Em Adler at The Next, for Chicago to host, the Aces must lose to the Lynx (which isn't impossible based on what happened on Sunday) and the Storm.

The Sky must defeat the Aces on Tuesday in Vegas and erase the two-and-a-half game deficit to the Aces in the overall league standings before July 14. It sounds like a long shot, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.

In other WNBA news, Sue Bird officially announced her decision to retire after this season a few days ahead of her final regular-season game in New York, the state where she grew up.

While her pending retirement was essentially a foregone conclusion when she signed a one-year deal with the Storm this past offseason, Bird's curtain call in Brooklyn couldn't have been more poetic. More on that later.

Lastly, voting for the 2022 All-Star Game has concluded. B/R was given a media vote this year, and I will reveal who and why I voted for as we get closer to the announcement of the final rosters are announced on June 28. Now, on to the power rankings.