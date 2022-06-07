WNBA Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Is Crowned

9 of 12

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While the Dallas Wings lost two games this week, they move up a spot because of their strength of schedule, how they clobbered the Seattle Storm and stayed quite competitive with the Las Vegas Aces, falling 84-78. An argument could be made that both opponents weren’t at full strength, but the Wings played well this week on both ends of the floor. In their three games, they maintained a top-three defensive rating (96.2) and a top-five offensive rating (100.4).

The ultimate low point for the Wings came at the beginning of the week when they fell to the Sparks 93-91. Arike Ogunbowale could have tied the game with 0.8 seconds left with two made free throws, but after missing the first, she illegally faked the second to try to create a lane violation. That resulted in a turnover and no second free-throw attempt. She took out her anger on the Sparks’ scorers table.

Do I start believing in how real the Wings are? While Dallas has a full 12-player roster with no injuries and illnesses as of now, the Wings’ rotation is incredibly inconsistent. Against the Storm on Friday, head coach Vickie Johnson used a seven-player rotation with the other five playing for less than eight minutes or not playing at all. Depth matters in the W, and the Wings can’t neglect 41 percent of their roster.