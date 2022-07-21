Kevin Durant, Sam Acho Among Athletes Announced for Texas' 2022 Hall of Honor Class

Elsa/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is one of 11 people who have been chosen for the University of Texas' Hall of Honor class of 2022.

The university announced the class Wednesday and noted that an induction ceremony will take place Sept. 16. The inductees will also be recognized at the Longhorns' Sept. 17 football game against UTSA.

Among those joining Durant in the 2022 class are football player Sam Acho, men's basketball player Ovie Dotson and Olympic champion swimmer Barbara "B.J." Bedford.

Durant spent just one season at Texas, lighting up the college basketball world in 2006-07 with averages of 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, and leading the Longhorns to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

KD went on to be selected No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA draft by the then-Seattle SuperSonics, and he would carve out a Hall of Fame career for himself.

The 33-year-old veteran is now a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and one-time NBA MVP.

He has been under contract with the Nets for the past few years, but Durant's business manager, Rich Kleiman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps) last month that Durant had requested a trade.

Nothing has come of that request yet, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst said last week on Get Up (h/t RealGM) that the Nets' preference is to keep Durant since trade offers have been underwhelming.

Although Durant is the headliner for Texas' Hall of Honor class, he is far from the only star athlete included.

Acho played defensive end for the Longhorns football team from 2007-2010, earning team MVP honors in 2010 and getting selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL draft before embarking on a nine-year NFL career.

Dotson was part of the 1977-78 Texas men's basketball team that won the NIT, and he later became a member of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters.

Bedford starred collegiately at Texas before going on to win a gold medal as part of the United States' women's 4x100-meter medley relay team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.