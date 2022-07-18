Deion Sanders Donating Half His Salary to Jackson State Football Facility Renovation

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders announced Monday in a video that he would donate half his salary to help finish the school's football operations facility.

After initially discussing donating a quarter of his salary with business manager Constance Schwartz-Morini, Sanders said he would raise the input.

"I'll put half on it to get this done," Sanders said. "If you don't believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts."

The coach has a $300,000 annual salary after signing a four-year deal in 2020, per ESPN.

According to Khari Thompson of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, the school hopes to open the facility Aug. 4, exactly one month before the start of the 2022 regular season.

Sanders is heading into his third season as the coach of Jackson State after leading the team to an 11-2 record in 2021. The program continues to build momentum, signing the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter.