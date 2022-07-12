Ranking Yankees' Joey Gallo's Potential Landing Spots Amid Trade Rumors

0 of 6

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

For the second time in as many seasons, Joey Gallo could be on the move ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

It hasn't even been a year since they acquired Gallo from the Texas Rangers on July 29, 2021, yet Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the American League East-leading New York Yankees are "conducting discussions" about the 28-year-old corner outfielder with other teams as the Aug. 2 trade deadline looms.

Whereas Gallo came to New York with a .497 career slugging percentage, he's slugged only .372 while batting an unseemly .163 through 128 contests in pinstripes. He also hasn't lived up to his reputation as a two-time Gold Glover, posting zero defensive runs saved in 2022.

Because Gallo is set to become a free agent at the end of the year, the Yankees won't be able to recoup anything like the four-prospect package they paid for him last year. If anything, they might have to cover some of the money remaining on his $10.3 million salary just to get a low-level prospect.

From the perspective of rival teams, this could make Gallo the ultimate buy-low candidate. He could be a major difference-maker for a team's playoff hopes if a change of scenery were to revive his defense and power, the latter of which remains prodigious.

Heyman mentioned two teams that might be "willing to consider" a Gallo trade. With consideration paid to how much sense they make for him and as a trading partner for the Yankees, let's rank those two and other speculative landing spots for the slugger.