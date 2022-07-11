Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It's never too late in the offseason for an NFL team to improve its roster. While the free-agent market may not be loaded with big names in July, some quality players typically remain unsigned. Teams can also explore summer trades, as the Carolina Panthers just did with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The New York Giants are among the teams that should still be adding pieces ahead of training camp. While this is largely going to be a rebuilding season for the Giants, evaluating young talent will be part of the process.

Strengthening a few key positions could aid New York's quest to find out what it has at other spots.

Unfortunately, the Giants are limited financially, holding just $8.4 million in available cap space. This means that adding one of the few remaining stars is extremely unlikely. Here, we'll examine three budget alternatives New York should at least consider before the start of camp on July 26.

