Steelers' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2022 Training Camp

0 of 3

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter 2022 with a fair bit of uncertainty. Traditionally, Pittsburgh has been a yearly playoff contender—the team has never had a losing season in 15 years under head coach Mike Tomlin—but it experienced a lot of change this offseason.

Ben Roethlisberger retired, longtime general manager Kevin Colbert stepped down, and Teryl Austin replaced Keith Butler as defensive coordinator.

In short, a Steelers franchise that typically reloads may finally be rebuilding in 2022. Adding new players before the start of the regular season, and perhaps trading a few of their own, may be part of that rebuilding process.

The salary cap isn't a major issue, as Pittsburgh has $21 million in space remaining, fifth-most in the NFL. The Steelers, though, could look to add younger players at key positions and/or future draft capital.

Who might the Steelers consider trading? Below, we'll examine the three most logical trade candidates based on factors like past production, player health, contract status and roster depth.