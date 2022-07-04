Ranking the 10 Best WWE Men's Matches of 2022 so Far

1 of 11

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens (WrestleMania 38)

While not a five-star mat classic, Stone Cold's return to the return was exactly what it needed to be and then some. Few fans thought they'd ever see The Texas Rattlesnake lace up his boots again, but at 57-years-old, he had an outstanding performance and Owens was the perfect opponent for him.

RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits (Raw, May 9)

This clash was contested for the Raw Tag Team Championship and came at a time when Street Profits were portraying tweeners. That didn't hinder the audience's enjoyment of this outing whatsoever, however, as they had fantastic chemistry and produced a wildly entertaining affair.

Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan (Hell in a Cell)

The Edge vs. Styles storyline unfortunately didn't live up to the lofty hype, but it did feature some quality matches with this one being the best of the bout. It was wonderfully paced and all six stars had their time to shine. This was the swan song for this incarnation of Judgement Day before Edge was booted from the group on the next night's Raw.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (SmackDown, January 21)

Rollins and Owens were an awesome team for as long as their alliance lasted. Prior to Rollins' remarkable match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, he and Owens first battled The Usos in a strong SmackDown main event and had the crowd very much behind them even as heels.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (WrestleMania 38)

Following McAfee's two critically-acclaimed matches in NXT, it was always more a matter of when and not if WWE would let him showcase his skills on the main stage. WrestleMania proved to be the best possible place for it to happen and Theory sold his offense amazingly well. This was a blast from start to finish and McAfee was a mega babyface in the building that night.