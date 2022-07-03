Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone Announces UFC Retirement After Submission Loss to Jim Miller

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is hanging up the gloves.

After his second-round submission loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276 on Saturday, Cerrone announced his retirement, placing his gloves and iconic cowboy hat in the center of the ring.

"I don't love it anymore, Joe [Rogan]. It's hard for me to get up," Cerrone said after the fight. "This is the longest camp I had for a long time. ... I'm going to be a movie star, baby. It’s time to bow out. This is the perfect event, man. Sold-out crowd, Las Vegas."

With his victory, Miller is now the all-time winningest fighter in UFC history, while Cerrone is tied for second place with 23 wins.

"It feels great," Miller said about breaking the record. "It's hard to follow that. Donald is a legend. We're going to miss him. You're never going to see the numbers that came into this fight ever again. This is 40 UFC walks for me. It's too many to really count."

Cerrone also exits the sport tied for third with 38 fights and sixth with 10 knockouts in UFC history.

He has not won a bout since defeating Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night in May 2019, which marked the third of three straight victories.

The 39-year-old had been a professional MMA fighter since 2006, beginning in the WEC. He competed for the WEC lightweight title in 2009 and also fought for the interim title that same year.

Cerrone joined UFC in 2011 when the organization acquired the WEC, making his debut at UFC 126. Although he has career wins against Charles Oliveira, Eddie Alvarez and Edson Barboza, among others, he never won a world title in the UFC.

One of the biggest moments of Cerrone's career came when he fought Conor McGregor at UFC 246 in January 2020. However, he fell to the Irishman via knockout in just 40 seconds.

That said, he has also faced a number of other notable fighters, including Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards, though he lost to each of them.

Cerrone retires with a 36-17 record and two no-contests. He was one of the most popular fighters in the UFC despite never scoring a significant victory over some of the sport's biggest names.