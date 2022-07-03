Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Money in the Bank Results

Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Money in the Bank ResultsJuly 3, 2022
- Liv Morgan won the women's MITB match.
- Bobby Lashley won the U.S. title from Theory.
- Bianca Belair retained the Raw women's title.
- The Usos retained the undisputed tag titles.
- Ronda Rousey retained the SmackDown women's title against Natalya before losing it to Morgan when she cashed in.
- Theory won the men's MITB match.
Saturday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view from Las Vegas certainly made some bookies unhappy when a few of the results ended up surprising the majority of fans.
Here is a full rundown of what happened during the show:
Let's look at some of the biggest takeaways from Saturday's event.
WWE Finally Sees Liv Morgan's Value
For the last year, Morga has been one of the women's division's most beloved stars, but it felt like WWE kept pulling her push away right after it got going.
She kept picking up big wins, but it would never lead to a title. She has improved in the ring and on the mic, so seeing her finally get a major victory at Money in the Bank was a satisfying moment for all of the people who have been pushing for her.
The women's MITB match had some fun moments, but Morgan had the best spot of the night where she saved herself from being tipped over on a ladder by kicking the top rope to propel her back toward the middle of the ring.
As she grabbed the case to claim victory, the crowd went wild. She has a loyal following that is continuing to grow, so this win will likely make her even more popular.
But that's not where her story ended on Sunday. After Rousey successfully retained the SmackDown Women's Championships against Natalya, Morgan cashed in and became the new champion. Rousey handed her the title and hugged her to celebrate.
After a long series of start-and-stop pushes, it looks like WWE has finally decided to do right by her. Let's hope her reign is not a letdown.
Babyface Bobby Lashley Is over with the Crowd
Morgan winning the MITB briefcase was a surprise, but it may have been even more shocking when Lashley defeated Theory clean to win the United States Championship.
The selfie-taking Superstar has been one of WWE's pet projects in recent months. He was given several segments with Vince McMahon and a handful of big matches, so many expected him to retain even if it was by nefarious means.
When The All Mighty actually won and held that belt above his head, the crowd exploded. Lashley not only has the support of the WWE Universe but he may have just been elevated to one of the most beloved babyfaces on Raw.
As great as The Hurt Business was, seeing Lashley as a heroic character again is great to see. The fans love him and he seems comfortable in the role, so there is no downside to this.
Since Raw does not currently have a world champion, giving the secondary title to a former world champ is going to help until the red brand gets its own top title back.
Nobody Should Overlook Angelo Dawkins
The Usos and Street Profits have competed in countless tag and singles matches over the last year, but we always forgive the repetitive booking because they keep delivering incredible performances.
All four guys were hitting on all cylinders for this one. Ford and The Usos were hitting all of their usual big spots, but it might have been Angelo Dawkins who stood out the most.
The biggest man in the match was moving just as quick as everyone else, and his flip over the top rope to take out the Usos that ended with him landing on his feet was one of the best moments of the night.
Everybody always talks about the upside of Ford and how he will be a huge star someday, and that is true, but nobody should be sleeping on Dawkins. He is somebody we could be seeing in WWE for many years if he continues to improve and churn out performances like this.
The Theory Experiment Is Not Ending Anytime Soon
When Theory was called up to the main roster and paired with Mr. McMahon, it was clear management had high hopes for him.
After he lost the U.S. title to Lashley, many were questioning what his next move would be, but they did not have to wait long for an answer. At the start of the men's MITB match, Adam Pearce added Theory to the match.
He would go on to win the briefcase, earning a future title shot at the time and place of his choosing.
While this may have upset a lot of fans online and in the arena due to how he was added to the bout, we all have to live with the fact that Theory won and will probably hold that briefcase at least until SummerSlam.
This show had some awesome action and a few genuinely great moments, but the finish from the main event is going to leave a bad taste in some people's mouths.