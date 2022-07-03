Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Money in the Bank Results

1 of 4

For the last year, Morga has been one of the women's division's most beloved stars, but it felt like WWE kept pulling her push away right after it got going.

She kept picking up big wins, but it would never lead to a title. She has improved in the ring and on the mic, so seeing her finally get a major victory at Money in the Bank was a satisfying moment for all of the people who have been pushing for her.

The women's MITB match had some fun moments, but Morgan had the best spot of the night where she saved herself from being tipped over on a ladder by kicking the top rope to propel her back toward the middle of the ring.

As she grabbed the case to claim victory, the crowd went wild. She has a loyal following that is continuing to grow, so this win will likely make her even more popular.

But that's not where her story ended on Sunday. After Rousey successfully retained the SmackDown Women's Championships against Natalya, Morgan cashed in and became the new champion. Rousey handed her the title and hugged her to celebrate.

After a long series of start-and-stop pushes, it looks like WWE has finally decided to do right by her. Let's hope her reign is not a letdown.