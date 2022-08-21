Thunder's Chet Holmgren Leaves CrawsOver Pro-Am with Apparent Ankle Injury

Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffered an apparent ankle injury while playing in the CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday in Seattle, according to Theo Lawson of The Spokesman-Review.

Holmgren exited less than two minutes into the game. He was guarding LeBron James one-on-one when he suffered the injury and can be seen in the video below limping while trying to get back up the court.

The game was eventually canceled in the second quarter due to condensation on the floor caused by humidity in the venue.

It's a tough blow for Holmgren, who is set to enter his rookie season with the Thunder after being selected second overall in the 2022 NBA draft. He was considered the best big man in the 2022 class.

However, the Thunder aren't slated to begin the 2022-23 season until Oct. 19, which gives Holmgren plenty of time to rest his ankle. The injury also didn't appear to be serious, which is a good sign.

If Holmgren misses any time during the upcoming season, the Thunder can turn to Mike Muscala and Jaylin Williams at center. However, none are as effective as the former Gonzaga standout.

The 20-year-old had an impressive freshman season at Gonzaga, averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.7 blocks in 32 games while shooting 60.7 percent from the floor. He was a Consensus All-American and named the WCC Defensive Player of the Year.