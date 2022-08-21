LeBron James, Jayson Tatum CrawsOver Game Canceled Because of Condensation on Floor

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Saturday's CrawsOver Pro-Am Game that featured the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was canceled because of condensation on the floor, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

It's unclear if either player intends to suit up in the CrawsOver again soon.

Viewers tweeted that at least one player slipped on the court and the humidity at the venue was to blame for the poor conditions.

The game also featured NBA stars Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Tari Eason and Isaiah Thomas.

It's an unfortunate ending to what was shaping up to be a great game in Seattle. Both James and Tatum, who were playing on the same team, were in the midst of what could have been a dominant performance.

Here's a look at some highlights of their limited time on the court:

It's an even more disappointing result for the thousands of fans who camped out the night before to catch a glimpse of James and the other NBA stars in person. Seattle no longer has an NBA team, so it's not too often that fans in the city get to watch their favorite players live.

Jamal Crawford, who runs the CrawsOver Pro-Am, made a recent appearance on ESPN's NBA Today (h/t Logan Newman of USA Today) and said he tries to lure in some of the world's best players because children in Seattle don't get to see their favorite players often, if ever:

"A lot of kids in this area especially have only seen their favorite players whether it be on TV or on video games. To see their favorite players right there in person, to reach out and touch them—and they might have an interaction with you—and if you're a kid working to get better and to dream about being on that level, that makes your dreams more realistic."

Pro-Am leagues have become very popular among NBA players looking to stay in shape this summer. In addition to the group that suited up in the CrawsOver on Saturday, James has also played in the Drew League alongside DeMar DeRozan.