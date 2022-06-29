5-Star WR Johntay Cook II Commits to Texas over Michigan, Oregon

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Texas continued its momentum on the recruiting trail by landing 5-star receiver Johntay Cook, per Mike Roach of 247Sports.

The DeSoto, Texas, product is considered the sixth-best wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 36 player overall in 247Sports' composite rankings. He chose Texas over finalists Oregon and Michigan, specifically crediting head coach Steve Sarkisian and receivers coach Brennan Marion to help him make the decision.

"Honestly, I'm ready to come home," Cook said. "It's just the right fit for me. I couldn't go wrong. Coach Sark is an offensive genius. Texas has been loving me since day one. Since the new staff got in there, it's been constant love. As soon as coach Marion got in there, it was like I've known him for two years. It's the best situation for me."

Cook is the third 5-star recruit in the 2023 class for Texas, joining top quarterback Arch Manning and safety Derek Williams.

The addition of Manning has seemingly been a major draw for recruits:

Cook said Manning called him before committing to encouraging him to also join the Longhorns. The receiver showed his excitement about the quarterbacks he will be working with in Austin.

"With Arch Manning, nobody is going to be able to fool with me and him," Cook said. "Freshman year I'll have Quinn Ewers, so I'm arguably going to have the best two quarterbacks in college football."

The 6'0", 175-pound wideout has been a big-time playmaker during his high school career. In 2021, he had 19 receiving touchdowns on just 38 catches.

Woods could provide a significant boost to Texas coming off a 5-7 season in the first year under Sarkisian.