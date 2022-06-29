Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Has 'Circled Back' with Interest in Pacers' Buddy Hield

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Lakers look for ways to improve their roster this offseason, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield is one option they are reportedly considering.

Per Matt Moore of the Action Network, the Lakers have "circled back" to Hield as a player of interest.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.