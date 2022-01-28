Lakers Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield Pursued in Talen Horton-Tucker Talks with Kings

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly came close to trading for Buddy Hield in the offseason only to instead move on a package for point guard Russell Westbrook, but they may be barking up that tree again ahead of the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on his Posted Up podcast (28:40 mark): "League sources have told me the Lakers have reached out to the Kings about a Talen Horton-Tucker package for Hield. Still trying to make that happen. Obviously the Kings are like, 'No. We feel like there's more lucrative deals out there.' The Kings are going to be active. They've got a whole bunch of people calling them."

