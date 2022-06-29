Bulls Rumors: Mo Bamba Interests CHI in NBA Free Agency; Rockets, Magic Also Linked

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Mo Bamba will generate interest from multiple teams when the free-agent negotiating period begins on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.



Per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets are already showing interest in the 24-year-old center.

Iko noted the Orlando Magic have interest in re-signing Bamba.

It's unclear where things stand between Bamba and the Magic.

Iko noted the writing might be on the wall after Orlando posted images on social media unveiling No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero's jersey number as 5, which has been worn by Bamba.

There's other, more tangible evidence Iko pointed out to suggest Bamba might be on the move, including the volume of frontcourt players the Magic have.

Of course, B/R's Jake Fischer noted there's also "motivation on both sides" between the Magic and Bamba to stay together.

The Bulls haven't been shy about their desire to find a strong defensive presence at center. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported June 6 they have interest in a Rudy Gobert trade, as well as New York Knicks free agent Mitchell Robinson.

Per Fischer, any potential deal the Bulls put together for Gobert would likely need to include Patrick Williams, and it's unclear if the team is willing to move the 20-year-old.

The Rockets are hoping they've found the nucleus of their next great core with No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith set to join second-year guard Jalen Green. Bamba would fit in with their timeline because he's only 24 years old and has shown flashes of tremendous potential.

Orlando has struggled to find ways to maximize Bamba's skill set. He did take a step forward in 2021-22, his first season playing primarily in the starting lineup. The University of Texas alum averaged 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds and shot 38.1 percent from three-point range in 71 games.