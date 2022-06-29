NBA Rumors: Pistons 'Committed' to Marvin Bagley III Contract Despite Knicks Trade

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are not looking to move on from Marvin Bagley III despite agreeing to acquire Nerlens Noel from the New York Knicks.

Per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, the Pistons are "still committed" to re-signing Bagley as a restricted free agent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Pistons will acquire Noel and Alec Burks, along with two future second-round draft picks and cash, from the Knicks.

B/R's Jake Fischer noted Bagley is expected to re-sign with the Pistons on a deal worth $10 million per season.

The addition of Noel doesn't need to change Detroit's long-term plans. He is only owed $9.2 million in 2022-23 and his contract has a team option for 2023-24. The 28-year-old will likely be used off the bench, especially if Bagley re-signs, by head coach Dwane Casey.

Noel is looking to rebuild his value after injuries limited him to 25 games for the Knicks last season. He was a disruptive force on the glass when he did play, averaging 5.6 rebounds (1.9 offensive rebounds) in 22.5 minutes per contest.

Bagley appeared in 18 games for the Pistons last season after being acquired from the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 10. He played well in an expanded role with Detroit, averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Injuries have been a problem for Bagley throughout his time in the NBA. The 23-year-old has only appeared in 104 games since the start of the 2019-20 season. He did average at least 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in each of his first three years with the Kings.

The Pistons are building a promising young nucleus with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey in the backcourt. Bagley is only 23 years old and has shown enough offensive potential to be worth a fairly low-cost contract for an organization still trying to find pieces around those two guards.