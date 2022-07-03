The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Match Card

0 of 4

WWE Money in the Bank has typically been one of WWE's biggest shows, but this night felt lacking on the surface. Many top stars missed the card, and multiple matches were repeats from the past.

However, WWE booked a show that was made to get everyone talking. It was a night to celebrate the talent, and it began with Liv Morgan.

Morgan won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in her briefcase that same night to become SmackDown women's champion over Ronda Rousey.

Theory was another champion who lost his gold thanks to a Hurt Lock from Bobby Lashley. However, he pulled off a shocker, entering and winning the men's Money in the Bank ladder match to end the night on top.



The Usos and Street Profits stole the show in an inspired match that revitalized the entire tag team division.

It was a night of brilliant wins for some stars that have sat on the sideline for a while. Most everyone came out as winners, but there were some less fortunate by the end of the night.

