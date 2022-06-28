Warriors' Draymond Green on Celtics Fans: 'Quieting Those F--ks, That Took the Cake'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Boston Celtics fans are the latest targets for Draymond Green's championship celebration tour.

Appearing on The Old Man and the Three podcast (h/t Logan Mullen of Audacy.com), Green talked about how the Golden State Warriors were able to silence the crowd at TD Garden during the NBA Finals.

"There's no better feeling than going into an opposing team’s gym and quieting the crowd," Green started. "But let me rephrase that: There used to be no better feeling than going into an opposing team’s arena and quieting the crowd. But quieting those f—ks, that took the cake."

Celtics fans became a talking point during the Finals after Green's wife, Hazel Renee, posted a message on Instagram after Game 3 about the obscenities chanted toward her husband by the TD Garden crowd.

The Celtics beat Golden State 116-100 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. They had the Warriors on the ropes in Game 4 when they took a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors closed with a 17-3 run to even the series.

The Warriors would win the next two games to capture their fourth championship in the past eight seasons.

Green noted Boston fans were "so loud" for Game 3, but by the time Game 6 came around, they "tried to get a ‘Let’s Go Celtics’ chant going during the warmups, and they might as well have been in a G League gym" because "you could have heard us three doing a podcast as quiet as it was in there."

It seems no one was happier about the Warriors' title win than Green. He went on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Monday night (starts at :30 mark), declaring this one "the ultimate f--k you."

This certainly seemed to be the most emotional of Golden State's four title wins. Klay Thompson made his return during the season after missing the previous two seasons due to injuries. Stephen Curry, who cried at the end of Game 6, got his long-awaited NBA Finals MVP after a dazzling postseason performance.

Green didn't have a great postseason. The four-time All-Star was so bad that at one point his own mother called him out about it on Twitter. Her message worked because he responded with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in the clinching game against Boston.

Fans and opposing teams may not like what Green is saying right now, but no one can stop him from talking until the Warriors are knocked off their perch looking down at the rest of the NBA.