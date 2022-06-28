Draymond Green Says Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship Is 'Ultimate F--k You'

AP Photo/John Hefti

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green discussed the unique feel to the team's triumph over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals as the Dubs captured their fourth championship since 2015.

"You know, this one feels different than any other one," Green said Monday on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (30-second mark of video). "It's like the ultimate f--k you. It's the best."

Questions emerged about whether the Warriors' dynasty was fading as they missed the playoffs each of the previous two seasons. They dealt with major injuries while their longtime core of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson all moved into their 30s.

They returned with a vengeance this season, however, posting a 53-29 record before dropping no more than two games in any of their four playoff series.

The emergence of role players Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II was key, and Andrew Wiggins finally showcased the game-changing two-way ability that was expected when he was selected with the first overall pick in 2014.

Yet, while improved depth was crucial in the Warriors' return to the NBA's mountaintop, it was the trio of Curry, Thompson and Green who led the way once again.

Green told Noah:

"I felt like people doubted us more this time than they did prior to 2015 when we had never won anything. And I think that's ultimately—you know everybody's like, 'Oh, why in the parade are y'all saying, F everybody and shut up?' And that's because the reality is, they disrespected the work we've already done."

Now the championship window is wide open for a second time.

The Warriors do have some roster work to do over the summer with Payton, Andre Iguodala, Kevon Looney and Otto Porter Jr. among the role players set to become free agents, but the main core is in place for at least another year.

Green holds a player option after next season, Thompson is under contract for two more years and Curry is signed through 2025-26. That said, it would be a surprise if they don't finish their careers together in Golden State.

The biggest question is how many more titles they could win as they continue to rise up the ranks of the league's most dominant dynasties.