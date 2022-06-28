Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. Headline Lakers' 2022 NBA Summer League Roster

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced their 2022 NBA Summer League roster Tuesday, and a pair of second-generation players headline the group.

Shareef O'Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, and Scotty Pippen Jr., whose father is Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, will suit up in purple and gold this summer.

Both O'Neal and Pippen signed two-way contracts with the Lakers after going undrafted last week. O'Neal had participated in a predraft workout with Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old O'Neal had an eventful but unproductive college career. After committing to and then decommitting from Arizona, he enrolled at UCLA but sat out his first year with a heart condition that required surgery. The 6'10" forward left UCLA midway through his second season and transferred to LSU, his father's alma mater, where he missed nearly a year of playing time across two seasons because of a foot injury. In 14 appearances as a junior last season, he averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.

The 21-year-old Pippen spent three years starring for Vanderbilt, averaging over 20 points in each of the last two seasons. The 6'1" point guard had career averages of 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

O'Neal and Pippen will be joined on the Lakers' summer-league roster by second-round pick Max Christie, the only player L.A. selected in the 2022 draft. The Michigan State product averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists last year as a freshman.

Second-year player Mac McClung will be back for another summer-league run. McClung spent the majority of his rookie season with the G League's South Bay Lakers.

Summer-league play in Las Vegas is set to begin July 7.