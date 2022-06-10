Lakers Rumors: Shareef O'Neal to Have Pre-Draft Workout with LA After Cavaliers Visit

Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA draft prospect Shareef O'Neal, son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, is reportedly set for a visit with one of his father's former teams.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in O'Neal for a pre-draft workout in the coming days.

The trip to Los Angeles will be a part of a busy stretch for O'Neal. Buha added that he worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and he also has scheduled visits with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards, among others.

Earlier this week, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that O'Neal was ruled eligible to be selected in this year's draft. His name had mistakenly been included on a list of withdrawals earlier in the draft process.

In March, O'Neal initially planned on transferring from LSU, which is his father's alma mater. The 22-year-old spent two seasons with the Tigers after transferring from UCLA, where he started his college career after decommitting from Arizona in 2018.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, O'Neal was ranked as the No. 41 overall player and No. 8 power forward in his class by 247Sports' composite. His college career was riddled with injuries, so he never got the chance to display his full potential.

Any team that drafts O'Neal would be taking a risk, considering he hasn't shown the ability to stay healthy for long stretches. It's more likely that O'Neal will be viewed as a developmental piece for the future who would benefit from some time in the NBA G League.