Shareef O'Neal, Son of Shaquille, Eligible to Be Selected in 2022 NBA Draft

Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images

Shareef O'Neal, son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has the opportunity to take his game to the pros.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the 22-year-old has been ruled eligible for the 2022 NBA draft after a previous list of withdrawals had mistakenly included his name.

Charania added that O'Neal has scheduled workouts with NBA teams coming up. He had participated in the G League Elite Camp in May and averaged eight points and six rebounds in two games, per 247Sports' Travis Branham.

In March, O'Neal decided to transfer from LSU after spending two seasons with the team. He had transferred to the Tigers after beginning his college career at UCLA, which he signed with in 2018 after decommitting from Arizona.

O'Neal's college career was defined by injuries. He redshirted as a freshman with the Bruins after undergoing surgery for a heart condition. He returned to the court for 13 games in 2019-20 and averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds.

After joining LSU, which is his father's alma mater, O'Neal's sophomore season was derailed by foot injuries. He spent nearly a year off the court before returning as a junior this past January. He made 14 appearances last season and averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game.

Despite O'Neal's potential and strong family lineage, it would be a surprise to see a team use a draft pick on him after such a nondescript college career. It's more likely that he will be invited to summer league in hopes of landing with a team's G League affiliate. If he continues to work hard and avoid injuries, O'Neal could find his way into the NBA on a two-way contract.