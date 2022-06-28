The Miz, Logan Paul to Be Tag Team Partners for 2022 WWE SummerSlam Match

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

WWE's 2022 SummerSlam pay-per-view will see the in-ring return of Logan Paul, as The Miz announced on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw that the two of them will be reuniting for a tag team match.

Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April when he teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Paul was praised for how he performed against the Mysterios. He mocked the late Eddie Guerrero by performing some of his signature moves, which drew massive heat from the crowd in attendance. He also ate a double 619 and two frog splashes from the Mysterios before The Miz tagged himself in and scored the pinfall victory.

"As annoying and controversial as Paul can be, there is no denying he put in the work to make sure he did not embarrass himself here," B/R's Chris Mueller wrote, giving the match a B+ grade. "Not only did he hold his own, but he also had a few impressive moments."

After their win, The Miz turned on Paul and hit him with his Skull-Crushing Finale finisher. It appeared that would mean the end of their partnership, but that is no longer the case.

The Miz explained the surprising change in direction by saying later in the segment that he was teaching Paul "a lesson." He also indicated that he and Paul intended to challenge for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at some point.

This year's SummerSlam will be held on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, making it the first SummerSlam not to be held during the month of August. A Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship is the only match that has been officially announced for the card so far.