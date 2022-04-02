WWE WrestleMania 38 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights of Night 1

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of the first night of WrestleMania 38.

WWE has been calling this the most stupendous two-day WrestleMania in history, so it is putting a lot of pressure on itself to deliver a memorable show.

Not only is night one stacked with seven matches, but we also get a talk show segment featuring Kevin Owens and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to close the show.

Saturday's half of 'Mania features both women's title matches as well as the SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout and Seth Rollins taking on the least mysterious mystery opponent in the history of WWE.

Let's take a look at what is happening on night one of WrestleMania 38.