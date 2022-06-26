LeBron James Triple Logoman Card Auctions for Record $2.4M Price

Jason Miller/Getty Images

A limited-edition LeBron James card set a new record when it was sold at auction on Saturday night.

Per the official listing from Goldin Auctions, the 2020-21 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman patch card featuring the Los Angeles Lakers superstar went for $2 million.

The final sale price is $2.4 million when factoring in the buyer's premium. It's the highest sale price for a card to be pulled and sold in the same year.

BusinessWire.com noted this is the "most sought-after modern card in the sports collector world," with a value between $3-5 million.

Per Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Panini created a total of five triple logoman cards in the 2020-21 Flawless collection. The card features authentic patches of the NBA logo as it has been altered over the years, with images of James from his time with the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

“The LeBron James Triple Logoman card is the undisputed holy grail of modern cards,” Goldin founder and executive chairman Ken Goldin told Bumbaca.

James' was the only card in the set to feature three patches from a single player. Other patch cards featured Anthony Edwards/LaMelo Ball/Tyrese Haliburton, Giannis Antetokounmpo/Kevin Durant/Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum/Luka Doncic/Zion Williamson and Draymond Green/Klay Thompson/Stephen Curry.

The packs cost $15,000 each and came in a secure latched box with 10 cards to a pack.

Rap star Drake, acting like Veruca Salt in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, spent over $200,000 on 14 boxes in an attempt to find the James card.

Based on a list of the top sports card sales from Beckett.com, the $2.4 million price for the James Logoman patch card makes it the second-most expensive card sold in 2022.

A version of the Honus Wagner T206 card with a PSA 1 grade was sold for $3.14 million in March. James' patch card bumped a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Tom Brady Autograph card down to the No. 3 spot ($2.3 million).