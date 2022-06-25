NBA Rumors: Former Knicks HC David Fizdale Interviewing for Jazz Front Office Job

Harry How/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz may add a notable name to their front office this offseason.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, former New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale is interviewing with the Western Conference team. Fizdale was last a head coach during the 2019-20 campaign for the Knicks.

The 48-year-old has primarily been an assistant coach during his career, making stops with the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. He was on Frank Vogel's staff with Los Angeles this past season, though the team disappointed and missed the playoffs.

Fizdale was the head coach of the Grizzlies in 2016-17 and for 19 games in 2017-18 until they fired him after a 7-12 start.

Memphis made the playoffs in his first year at the helm, losing to the San Antonio Spurs in six games in the first round.

His time with the Knicks mirrored that with the Grizzlies. He got one full season (2018-19) before he was fired after 22 games in 2019-20. There wasn't much winning, as New York went 17-65 in his first campaign and started 4-18 in his second.

Fizdale could join a Jazz team in the middle of something of an upheaval.

Head coach Quin Snyder stepped down after eight seasons, and there has been no shortage of discussion about the immediate futures of stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Utah has been an annual playoff contender with six straight appearances, but it has not advanced past the second round during that span. Taking the next step may require personnel changes from the front office.

And Fizdale could become part of that decision-making process.