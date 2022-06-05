Quin Snyder Steps Down as Jazz Head Coach After 8 Seasons

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder stepped down from his position after eight seasons, the team announced Sunday.

Snyder coached the Jazz to a 49-33 record this past season for their second straight first-place finish in the Northwest Division and sixth consecutive postseason appearance. Utah lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs in six games.

Snyder had one year remaining on his contract. The Athletic's Sam Amick reported after the loss that Snyder was "unsure" of his future with Utah, adding, "it appears nearly every scenario is on the table." Amick noted that there was still a possibility that Snyder could remain with the team, find a new job or simply take a year off.

Snyder coached the Jazz to a 372-264 record in the regular season. The team finished with the best record in the league in 2020-21. However, Utah was plagued by postseason disappointments and never made it past the second round. In six playoff appearances, Snyder had a 21-30 record with three first-round exits in the last four years.

Despite having a pair of All-Stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz struggled to build chemistry last season. There had been rumors that either Mitchell or Gobert was hoping to part ways with Utah, but both of them publicly affirmed their commitment to the team.

With Snyder no longer at the helm, the Jazz will turn the page to finding someone who will take them to the next level. As of now, it appears that Utah will continue building around Mitchell and Gobert, so the next head coach will be inheriting a solid roster.