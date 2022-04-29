Report: Jazz HC Quin Snyder Unsure About Future, 'Nearly Every Scenario' on Table

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has reportedly been "unsure" about his future all season and could leave the team after the squad's first-round playoff exit, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

"In terms of what might come next, it appears nearly every scenario is on the table," Amick reported.

Snyder has one guaranteed year remaining on his contract, and the two sides have reportedly had no discussions on a new deal. Though he is unlikely to be fired, Amick added that the coach could return to the Jazz, find a new job or simply take a year off.

The 55-year-old is coming off his eighth season with the Jazz, accumulating a 372-264 record in the regular season. The squad has made the playoffs in each of the last six years, finishing 2020-21 with the best record in the NBA.

The postseason has still been an issue for the organization, never advancing beyond the second round during this stretch.

Snyder has a 21-30 record in the playoffs with three first-round losses in the last four years.

Utah was the No. 5 seed in the West this season but still had a good chance to advance against the Dallas Mavericks with superstar Luka Doncic missing the first three games with a calf injury. Dallas still won two of the first three games and closed out the series in Game 6 with a 98-96 win Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have been All-Stars in each of the past three seasons while Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic have been valuable supporting players, but it still hasn't been enough to make a deep postseason run.

According to Amick, "ownership and management do not see Snyder as part of the problem."

There could still be a change in leadership for the team heading into 2022-23.