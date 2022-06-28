Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft After Early Offseason Buzz

0 of 32

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

There's an old saying that hindsight is 20-20. And it's as true in the NFL as anywhere else.

Take the 2022 draft, for example. By this time a year from now, it will have been discussed and dissected to infinity…and beyond. The picks who play well as rookies will be hailed as values. Those that do not will be pilloried as busts. There will be redrafts galore.

The thing is, why wait?

Sure, it's only been a couple of months since the draft happened, and the rookies involved haven't even had their first training camps. But reports are already leaking out, whether they are praising a quarterback's mental approach or expressing concerns about a wide receiver's durability.

If teams knew then what they know now, how much different would the first round in 2022 potentially look?

Well, there's one way to find out.

Authors Note: Trades made before or during the 2022 draft that included players (the Deshaun Watson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill deals as examples) were included in this redraft. Trades that strictly involved the exchange of picks were not.