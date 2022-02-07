X

    Alvin Kamara Battery Charge Details Revealed in Police Report After Arrest

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 8, 2022

    The Las Vegas Police Department released its report on the arrest of Alvin Kamara on Monday after the New Orleans Saints running back was arrested Sunday and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

    The police report states that Darnell Greene said Kamara prevented him from entering an elevator by placing his hand on Greene's chest. When Greene knocked Kamara's hand away, he told police he was "pushed hard" and "hit and kicked by multiple people" to the point that he lost consciousness and was hospitalized with an orbital fracture of the right eye.

    Nick Underhill @nick_underhill

    Here is the police report on Alvin Kamara’s arrest. It goes on to say that video matches this account. <a href="https://t.co/DD8EsHaush">pic.twitter.com/DD8EsHaush</a>

