    Lightning's Ondrej Palat Heralded as Clutch Hero in Game 5 Win over Avalanche

    Erin WalshJune 25, 2022

    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    Ondrej Palat played hero for the Tampa Bay Lightning once again Friday night as he scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 Game 5 victory against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena.

    With Friday's game tied 2-2 a little past the midway point of the third period, Palat found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the playoffs, seven of which have come in the third period, thanks to a perfect pass from defenseman Victor Hedman.

    Palat was praised for his heroics as the Bolts hung on to force a Game 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

    luke fox @lukefoxjukebox

    Ondrej Palat is so clutch.

    Mike Benton @Benton_Mike

    Late in the third period: <br><br>Ondrej Palat is that dude. Routine.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Ondrej Palat's go-ahead goal is his 11th of the postseason, T-3rd most in the 2022 playoffs.<br><br>7 of them have come in the third period, most of any player. <a href="https://t.co/clH77dZT6h">pic.twitter.com/clH77dZT6h</a>

    Hockey Reference @hockey_ref

    Ondřej Palát is just the fifth player since 1995 with at least 7 third-period goals in a single postseason.<a href="https://twitter.com/TBLightning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBLightning</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://t.co/RSjSHFv5Sl">pic.twitter.com/RSjSHFv5Sl</a>

    Brent Axe @BrentAxeMedia

    Palat has been such a force for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> during this playoff. He epitomizes how this team plays. As Gene Hackman said in “The Replacements” “Miles and Miles of Heart” <a href="https://t.co/3zF5anpTD9">https://t.co/3zF5anpTD9</a>

    Shayna @hayyyshayyy

    Is there anyone more clutch than Ondrej Palat? <a href="https://t.co/Tj6ccia5EC">pic.twitter.com/Tj6ccia5EC</a>

    Brady Trettenero @BradyTrett

    Ondrej Palat is pretty clutch... <a href="https://t.co/lxKMRaXIIH">pic.twitter.com/lxKMRaXIIH</a>

    Joe Haggerty @HackswithHaggs

    Ondrej Palat, gutsy player. Tampa Bay Lightning, gutsy hockey team

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Most career postseason game-winning goals among active players<br><br>Joe Pavelski 14<br>Evgeni Malkin 13<br>Ondrej Palat 12<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xn6xdn0vJm">pic.twitter.com/Xn6xdn0vJm</a>

    Mike Cratty @Mike_Cratty

    Ondrej Palat is a nutcase. He should have teams lining up for him in free agency. Absolutely MONEY in the playoffs

    Andrew Weiss @WeissHockeyTalk

    In this house we love and appreciate Ondrej Palat <a href="https://t.co/yw0Zf7dm00">pic.twitter.com/yw0Zf7dm00</a>

    Bolts By The Bay @BoltsByTheBay

    What a player. Ondrej Palat what a legend

    Gabby Shirley @Gabby_Shirley_

    Palat with a goal when his team really needs a goal … clutch <br><br>3-2 Tampa Bay Lightning with 6 and change on the clock

    Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre

    ONDREJ PALAT GREATEST SEVENTH ROUND PICK OF ALL TIME

    xTech @xTechHockey

    Palat is so clutch, that man is getting PAID

    morgan⚡️ @morganbolts

    GIVE ONDREJ PALAT THE CONN SMYTHE

    Brian Compton @BComptonNHL

    Ondrej Palat scores one big goal after another. Crazy.

    This type of postseason production is nothing new from Palat. Entering Friday's game, the 31-year-old had notched 47 goals and 45 assists for 92 points in 136 playoff games.

    During Tampa Bay's 2020 Stanley Cup run, Palat tallied 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points in 25 games. He followed that up with five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 23 playoff games during the Bolts' 2021 Cup run.

    The Lightning selected Palat in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL draft, and he has been a staple in the lineup since making his debut during the 2012-13 campaign.

    With the series set to shift back to Tampa Bay, the Bolts will be hoping Palat can help the team force a Game 7 and keep their hopes of winning the Stanley Cup for the third straight season alive.

    Game 6 between the Lightning and Colorado is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Colorado leads the series 3-2.

