AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24June 25, 2022
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on June 24.
This may have been the final AEW show before Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but most of the matches put the main focus on the All Elite Wrestling roster.
Two of the men who will compete in the triple threat tag match on Sunday were in singles action when Jeff Cobb took on Cash Wheeler.
We also saw The DKC take on Hook, Serena Deeb teamed with Mercedes Martinez and Rey Fenix battled Andrade El Idolo in a high-flying spectacle.
Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.
Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix
- Andrade countering a hurricanrana before hitting his own was a nice sequence.
- It's always fun to see an Eddie Guerrero tribute during a match, especially when the crowd gets into it.
- Andrade's pants started to rip near the pocket at one point. How he managed to keep the rip from expanding is a mystery.
- Fenix is so good at selling fake injuries that he scares people into thinking he might actually be hurt.
Andrade and Fenix were already in the ring and ready to go when the show hit the air. Their initial exchange put El Idolo in control, but Fenix did not let his opponent outshine him in the high-flying department.
This is one of those matches that looks great on paper and still ends up exceeding expectations because both men are so good at what they do.
Even the few minor mistakes or communication errors that the most eagle-eyed fans might spot were not enough to make this match anything less than a fantastic performance.
They did a good job portraying Andrade as a slightly more powerful striker while making Fenix look like he was just a bit more agile. This was a perfect mix of their individual interpretations of the lucha libre style.
Rush made his AEW debut during this match when he attacked Fenix with a low blow, clearing the way for Andrade to score the win with his signature hammerlock DDT.
Winner: Andrade El Idolo
Grade: A
Notable Moments and Observations
Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez vs. Laynie Luck and Sierra
- The game of anything you can do I can do better between Deeb and Martinez is a fun dynamic.
- Luck and Sierra both showed some good skills, especially when it came to selling for their opponents.
- Deeb really wrenches her submissions to make them look as painful as possible.
Two talents hoping to get some more time on AEW TV got a chance this week when Laynie Luck and Sierra took on Deeb and Martinez in a tag team match.
Unfortunately for the up-and-coming talents, Deeb and Martinez are two of the best in the game, so this was not as competitive as they were hoping it would be.
This match went for a few minutes before the ROH women's champion and the former NWA women's champion scored the win. Even though Deeb looked upset at one point, she still helped Martinez when Sierra tried to save her partner.
This was short, but it was a decent display of all four women's talent. A couple more minutes would have made a big difference though.
Winners: Deeb and Martinez
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
The DKC vs. Hook
- Hooks is so smooth with some things like takedowns and submissions, but he still needs a little polishing when it comes to his transitions.
- Not getting a Danhausen appearance was a little disappointing.
Everyone's favorite best friend of Danhausen was in action this week against another young man by the name of DKC.
Hook immediately stepped into a takedown and applied a kneebar to establish his dominance. When DKC tried to fire off a shot, the floppy-haired fighter unloaded on him.
After a short fight, the second-generation star picked up another win to pad his record even more. This was short and sweet, but it didn't show us anything we haven't already seen from Hook. He needs more competitive opponents and matches soon.
Winner: Hook
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Jeff Cobb vs. Cash Wheeler
- FTR's entrance music is going to go down in history as one of the best original themes. It fits them so perfectly.
- Cobb standing on Wheeler's back like he was a surfboard was pretty funny.
- Cobb hitting a standing moonsault was a nice surprise.
This Sunday, the ROH and IWGP tag titles will be on the line in a Winners Take All Triple Threat match. Before that happens, one-half of each set of champions did battle when Cobb and Wheeler squared off in the main event of Rampage.
Cobb had the size and power advantage, so Wheeler relied primarily on his speed and technical ability.
Both of these men are great performers, so it wasn't surprising to see them put on a good show. The real value of this match is that it proves we should stop categorizing people as singles and tag team wrestlers.
Anyone who is great in the ring can do both well, so separating them seems kind of pointless unless we are talking only about the majority of the matches they have.
This match was both competitive and creative. When the dust cleared, Cobb emerged victorious. This led to their tag team partners coming out for a fight, and they were soon joined by Roppongi Vice to end the show with a brawl just like Dynamite.
Winner: Jeff Cobb
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations