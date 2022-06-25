AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24

0 of 4

Credit: AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on June 24.

This may have been the final AEW show before Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but most of the matches put the main focus on the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Two of the men who will compete in the triple threat tag match on Sunday were in singles action when Jeff Cobb took on Cash Wheeler.

We also saw The DKC take on Hook, Serena Deeb teamed with Mercedes Martinez and Rey Fenix battled Andrade El Idolo in a high-flying spectacle.

Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.