CFB Player Jack Zelezinski Announces He's Cancer Free After 4 Months of Chemotherapy

Lance King/Getty Images

Jack Zelezinski, an offensive lineman for McNeese State, announced that he's cancer-free after completing four months of chemotherapy.

Zelezinski received a slew of congratulatory messages online after sharing the good news:

The redshirt sophomore was a 3-star recruit (via Rivals) coming out of Summer Creek High School in Houston in 2019. He was ranked as the No. 8 center and No. 12 guard in the state of Texas.

Zelezinski has yet to take the field for McNeese State in his collegiate career, but he intends to work his way to earning that opportunity before he graduates.