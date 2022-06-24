CFB Player Jack Zelezinski Announces He's Cancer Free After 4 Months of Chemotherapy

CFB Player Jack Zelezinski Announces He's Cancer Free After 4 Months of ChemotherapyJune 24, 2022
Jack Zelezinski, an offensive lineman for McNeese State, announced that he's cancer-free after completing four months of chemotherapy.
Jack Zelezinski @JackZelezinski
After 4 months of Chemo and 15 Radiation treatments I can say I kicked cancers ass. It's been a tough 6 months but it stood no chance. I know coming back from this to play football won’t be easy, but it’s nothing I can’t handle. Thank you for all the support and prayers. <a href="https://t.co/dGd9d4h21e">pic.twitter.com/dGd9d4h21e</a>
Zelezinski received a slew of congratulatory messages online after sharing the good news:
Hannah Hamp @hannahamp
Seeing one of your own athletes ring the bell knowing they beat cancer.. WOW. It brings tears to my eyes cause I never would’ve expected one of my guys to ever deal with something like this. As a young AT, I promise I’ll never forget this journey of yours <a href="https://twitter.com/JackZelezinski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JackZelezinski</a> 💙💛 <a href="https://t.co/05vlvhs9Y9">https://t.co/05vlvhs9Y9</a>
Megan (Snelling) Soileau @Megan_Soileau
Proud of you Big Red! 💙🤠 we are here and ready to help bud! Prayers will continue to come your way! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KickingCancersAss?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KickingCancersAss</a> 💪🏻 <a href="https://t.co/biX5ok0hMa">https://t.co/biX5ok0hMa</a>
The redshirt sophomore was a 3-star recruit (via Rivals) coming out of Summer Creek High School in Houston in 2019. He was ranked as the No. 8 center and No. 12 guard in the state of Texas.
Zelezinski has yet to take the field for McNeese State in his collegiate career, but he intends to work his way to earning that opportunity before he graduates.