Saints' Alvin Kamara Reportedly 'Bracing' for Suspension of at Least 6 Weeks

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was charged with felony battery after his arrest in February during Pro Bowl weekend, and he reportedly expects to face discipline from the NFL.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Thursday that Kamara is "bracing" for a minimum six-week suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy, though the question remains as to when the suspension will be imposed.

A hearing in the case was moved to August. Florio also noted the NFL "typically prefers to wait until the criminal legal process has ended before taking action." However, he added "Kamara possibly could be placed on paid leave pending resolution of the criminal case, given that he faces a felony charge."

Kamara allegedly was involved in an altercation the night before the Pro Bowl at a Las Vegas nightclub. He told police he threw "a couple punches" after a fight broke out next to him, per Florio. He was taken into custody after the game at Allegiant Stadium.

If convicted, Kamara could face at least one year in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Kamara finished the 2021 season with 240 carries for 898 yards and four touchdowns and added 47 receptions for 439 yards and five scores in 13 games.

A five-time Pro Bowler, he is the focal point of the Saints offense. The 26-year-old signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension in 2020.