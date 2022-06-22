AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from June 22

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from June 22June 22, 2022
With just four days until the inter-promotional pay-per-view extravaganza, Forbidden Door, Dynamite hit the airwaves with a TBS broadcast dedicated to finalizing the hype for the AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling co-promoted event, headlined by a tag team encounter pitting Chris Jericho and Lance Archer against Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Would Moxley and the man affectionately known as "Ace" to NJPW fans be able to coexist ahead of their battle for the AEW Interim World Championship Sunday night in Chicago or would Jericho and Archer earn a huge victory against two of the top wrestlers in the world?
That match, plus an explanation from Christian Cage following his shocking betrayal of Jungle Boy a week ago, awaited fans Wednesday night. What else went down, who emerged victoriously from the night's in-ring action and who built momentum entering the historic first-time-ever spectacular?
Find out now with this recap of the June 22 episode.
Match Card
- Chris Jericho and Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi
- All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black
- Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir
- Will Ospreay and Aussie Open vs. Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice
- Bryan Danielson talks Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts
- Christian Cage promo
Bryan Danielson Addressed Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts
- "This is a great week to be a professional wrestling fan," Danielson said, echoing the sentiment of all ahead of two major events for AEW.
- "I was excited to prove that was not true, but I was also going to smash his trachea," Danielson said of his expected match with Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door.
- "Because of what Chris Jericho and Jake Hager did at Anarchy in the Arena, I am not cleared to compete at Forbidden Door nor Blood and Guts," Danielson revealed.
- "There's not a man in this ring that can wrestle as well as I can right now!"
- "Eddie Kingston has gone on record to call me a judgmental prick and guess what, I am!"
- "The one person I trust to take my place at Forbidden Door; to take my place in Blood and Guts," Danielson teased. "You're all going to be astounded by what he does in AEW!"
- "Don't you know, I came out of the bad guy tunnel. I'm not going to tell you," Danielson said of Sabre's mystery opponent at Forbidden Door.
Bryan Danielson kicked off Wednesday's Dynamite with a blockbuster announcement: he is not cleared to compete at Forbidden Door against Zack Sabre Jr., nor will he be allowed to compete in Blood and Guts next Wednesday night.
His overall health is fine, he said, reasoning that he can read 500 words and speak just fine. The American Dragon revealed Sabre will still compete Sunday, but he is not telling the fans against whom it will be. Instead, they have to wait to see. That same wrestler will join Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and Jon Moxley next week against the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Sabre appeared at the end of the promo but all the staredown did was tease a match fans, unfortunately, will have to wait to see.
That battle of mat magicians would have been the undisputed show-stealer of Forbidden Door and probably would have shattered Dave Meltzer's star rating system like an Omos match destroys the spirit of WWE fans.
The intrigue of Danielson's replacement makes for a nice hook and could sell some extra pay-per-views but it is difficult not to feel disappointment over the cancellation of a purist's dream match.
At least The American Dragon was fired up throughout and did not lot what is sure to be disappointment cloud his efforts to get fans excited for the next week of television.
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open
- The pop Cassidy received, despite not being consistently utilized of late, is still that of a major star. Good to see him back here and preparing for such a high-profile match against Ospreay Sunday night.
- Cassidy scored the pinfall victory on Fletcher, building momentum and setting himself up as a threat to beat Ospreay.
- FTR hit the ring to event things up for the babyfaces, preventing Great O-Khan and Jeff Cobb from joining their United Empire teammates and jumping the victors.
Orange Cassidy and Will Ospreay clash Sunday night at Forbidden Door but Wednesday, Freshley Squeezed partnered with Roppongi Vice's Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero to battle Ospreay and Aussie Open's Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher.
A high-energy, all-action tag match saw the babyfaces overcome a concentrated beatdown of the isolated Beretta to score the come-from-behind victory following Cassidy's Orange Punch.
The match was a ton of fun and further proof that trios matches might be the easiest match to pull off in wrestling today. Whether it is AEW, WWE, Impact, AAA, or the indies, they are as sure a thing as there is in the business. That is not to diminish the work of anyone involved here as all six participants had their work boots on, most notably the often underrated Beretta.
Speaking of underrated, do not be surprised for a moment if Cassidy and Ospreay tear the house down in Chicago Sunday night. They exhibited some chemistry in their brief interaction tonight that suggests they have the tools to outshine every other match on the card.
It would not be the first time Cassidy has done such a thing. His 2020 Revolution match with Pac came very close to doing just that. Ospreay is on the roll of his life right now, making him an even more likely candidate for Cassidy to steal the show with.
Grade
B
Top Moments
Christian Cage Addressed His Betrayal of Jungle Boy
- Cage credited his attack on Jungle Boy to his loss in the 2021 Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing in a nice bit of long-term booking
- "You think I came back here to help out the next generation...no, that's bulls**t. I came here to make a lot of money."
- "If you want to earn my paycheck...try having a match that people remember for more than a week after."
- "Listen, I was only giving Jungle Boy's mom the opportunity to apologize for having Jungle Boy. She flipped me off instead."
- Cage used Jungle Boy's late father, Luke Perry, for heat in a bit that might be considered cheap by some but definitely delivered the desired reaction from fans.
- "Remember what happened to Marko," Cage reasoned with Luchasaurus, trying to plant the seeds of distrust and dissension between the masked big man and partner Jungle Boy.
- The sly smirk on the face of Cage as he manipulated Luchasaurs was great and proof of the little things Captain Charisma has always done.
Christian Cage joined Tony Schiavone in the ring for a promo, addressing his sickening betrayal of Jungle Boy at the conclusion of last week's show.
Citing his loss to the young star at Double or Nothing 2021 in the Casino Battle Royale, and revealing his motivations for joining AEW as pure greed, he had the audience booing and hurling profanities in his direction.
By the time he verbally assaulted the memory of Jungle Boy's late father, Hollywood's Luke Perry, Luchasaurus had heard enough. He hit the ring to avenge his partner but found himself manipulated into cooler heads prevailing by Cage.
This was great stuff from Cage, whose promo might have been a bit scattered, but featured some expert heel work as he went down the checklist of things the audience likes and is passionate about.
Always a great, smarmy bad guy, Cage is about to become a major force in AEW as one of the best heels in the business. If he can be the emphasis for the breakup of Jurassic Express, his heat will intensify tenfold as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus make up on of the most beloved tandems in the sport.
Grade
A
Top Moments
All-Atlantic Championship Qualifier: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black
- Black entered to "Oogentroost" by AMENRA for the first time in a while. It's his best theme and fits the haunting aura of what might be the best entrance in wrestling.
- Oscuro delivered Fear Factor from the top rope but took too much out of himself to fully capitalize on the bump.
- Black obliterated Oscuro with Black Mass for the win. The preciseness, the sell job by Penta and the finality of the strike made for a very effective finish.
- Miro appeared on the video screen and cut a promo in which he vowed to win the All-Atlantic Championship. "All I wanted was my god, my gold and my gorgeous wife," he said.
The rivalry between Death Triangle and The House of Black manifested itself in the form of an All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying match as Penta Oscuro battled Malakai Black.
The back-and-forth match saw Penta thrive down the stretch. An avalanche Fear Factor appeared to put him in the proverbial driver's seat as he looked to deal Black a rare singles loss. He damaged his own back during the move, though, preventing him from scoring the deciding pinfall.
Black took advantage of a slowed Oscuro and blasted him with Black Mass for the pinfall victory.
As expected, this was a good match that was hurt only by an ill-placed commercial break that disrupted the flow. Both men looked great, the selling of Oscuro's injured back actually led to the finish and Black scored another quality singles win.
It will be interesting to see what happens Sunday in Chicago. Black joins Pac, Miro and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's legendary Tomohiro Ishii. The Stone Pitbull feels like the only real option not to win the title, while Pac's inconsistent appearances over the last year have to be cause of hesitation in terms of putting the title on him.
Given the fact that Miro has already been TNT champion, putting the gold on Black and using it to add to the imposing nature of House of Black is hardly a bad idea.
Grade
B+
Top Moments