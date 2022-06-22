AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from June 22

2 of 5

Bryan Danielson kicked off Wednesday's Dynamite with a blockbuster announcement: he is not cleared to compete at Forbidden Door against Zack Sabre Jr., nor will he be allowed to compete in Blood and Guts next Wednesday night.

His overall health is fine, he said, reasoning that he can read 500 words and speak just fine. The American Dragon revealed Sabre will still compete Sunday, but he is not telling the fans against whom it will be. Instead, they have to wait to see. That same wrestler will join Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and Jon Moxley next week against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Sabre appeared at the end of the promo but all the staredown did was tease a match fans, unfortunately, will have to wait to see.

That battle of mat magicians would have been the undisputed show-stealer of Forbidden Door and probably would have shattered Dave Meltzer's star rating system like an Omos match destroys the spirit of WWE fans.

The intrigue of Danielson's replacement makes for a nice hook and could sell some extra pay-per-views but it is difficult not to feel disappointment over the cancellation of a purist's dream match.

At least The American Dragon was fired up throughout and did not lot what is sure to be disappointment cloud his efforts to get fans excited for the next week of television.

