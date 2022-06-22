Toni Storm Talks AEW Forbidden Door Title Match, Dream Opponent and More in B/R AMA

Presley Ann/Getty Images for TNT

Ahead of her biggest match to date in All Elite Wrestling, Toni Storm stopped by at Bleacher Report and answered some of her fans' most pressing questions.

Naturally, one topic of discussion was upcoming AEW Women's World Championship match against Thunder Rosa at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday. A victory would continue the 26-year-old's rapid ascent since debuting with AEW in March.

Storm also talked about the one opponent she'd most like to face in the ring and her favorite memories of the sport.

The following is most of the transcript from the AMA session.

@BR_Wrestling How are you feeling leading up to your AEW World Women’s Championship match against Thunder Rosa at Forbidden Door?

I mean, I’m pretty nervous. It’s a pretty big deal. I’m definitely feeling the pressure of being on such a massive card, but I’m also feeling really confident and really excited. This is history-making.

@Colbywright2 When did you first get into wrestling?

I was 10. I kind of started loving it the way most people do—on TV. You see the Hardy Boyz and then realize you’re a fan.

@JRFournier Favorite wrestlers growing up ?

The Hardy Boyz. I was also a huge Shawn Michaels fan and a huge [John] Cena fan.

@Just_in_Time Was it easy for you at first to leave Australia and venture out into the world to explore your wrestling opportunities?

It has been kind of hard at times, but also really exciting. When I first moved, I thought I was going to be in the UK for three months, then I ended up living there for seven years. I was definitely a nervous kid as well, but I feel like my journey has been not only to pursue success in wrestling, but also to not let anxiety interrupt me. I’m glad I did all of that.

@Fridafelcher78 Who is your dream opponent, past or present?

Gail Kim.

@Hsh007 Who would you say are the biggest trailblazers who have paved the way for the women’s division?

Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez ... the Trish Statuses and Mickey Jameses are the obvious ones, but those two deserve some special recognition.

@RealAlexLarsen Which match could you watch on loop forever?

Probably Chris Jericho vs Shawn Michaels—Wrestlemania 19 I think it was. That one always jumps out to me. I always thought it was really cool. It drew me in when I was younger.

@Johnt800 Do you ever see yourself leading a group in AEW or do you prefer to fly solo?

I think for now my safest bet is to fly solo for a while. I’m still finding footing but I’m definitely open to that as well.

@Trevercelli What has been your funniest moment or experience in wrestling?

There were so many. Being in wrestling is hilarious. I just think back to so many things that I’ve loved. I can’t think of a particular story, but we sure have a great time.

One of the funniest things that has happened to me is when I dusted the commentary table at NXT and it fell to pieces. I thought that was funny.

@MikeuKnight Since your gear has a retro feel, what is your favorite '80s song?

Not so much a song, but I try to base my look off of Motley Crue and '80s glam metal because I’m a huge fan of them.

@DekeGeek Would you rather have to fight 10 horse-sized chickens or 100 chicken-sized horses?

Let’s go with the 100 chicken-sized horses. I could have fun there.

@Chriszom Popeyes or KFC?

Popeyes is on my list. I’m going to have it soon. And I haven’t had KFC in years. Now I’m hungry. I’ll try Popeyes tomorrow.

@NotDrewLock Favorite fast food place?

Any American restaurant. I don’t think I’ve been to a single place since I’ve been here that I haven’t loved.

@_Parzival_ Does pineapple belong on pizza?

For me, it does. In the Robinson household, pineapple is on pizza. If you’re not down with that, you need to grow up.

@N1ghthawk After you defeat Thunder Rosa, what’s next?

I guess I’m going to have a glorious run as champion. What’s next is to take over the damn world and become the greatest female champion in wrestling history.

@DaOutsider What would you want your legacy to be when all is said and done?

I just want to be one of those people who did their part for wrestling. Just as one of those people who helped and cared and hustled and worked hard and tried their best to put on their best show possible. That’s all I can hope really.