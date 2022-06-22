NHL Awards 2022 Results: Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Though the NHL has yet to crown the 2022 Stanley Cup champions, the league saluted some of its best players during Tuesday night's NHL Awards Show.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was the big winner, taking home the Hart Memorial Trophy as the player viewed to be the most valuable to his team, in addition to the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most outstanding player.

The 24-year-old was also the winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's top goal scorer after tallying 60 goals, in addition to 46 assists, for 106 points in 73 games.

Here's a look at the winners from the show.

NHL Awards Show Results

While Connor McDavid had another phenomenal season, there was little question that Matthews would win both the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award. His performance helped the Leafs finish second in the Atlantic Division with a 54-21-7 record, one of their best finishes over the last decade.

Matthews received 119 first-place votes for the Hart Trophy, while McDavid, who finished second, received just 29. That's quite the difference.

The Maple Leafs suffered another first-round exit this year, but with a generational talent like Matthews at the top of his game, they must capitalize on the opportunity to make a deep postseason run.

Igor Shesterkin winning the Vezina Trophy was also a no-brainer for voters. He dominated the ballot, receiving 29 first-place votes. For comparison, Calgary Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom, who finished second, didn't receive a single one.

Shesterkin had an impressive 2021-22 campaign, going 36-13-4 with six shutouts, a 2.07 goals-against average and .935 save percentage while also leading the NHL in even-strength save percentage (.934) and goals saved above average (26.38), per Natural Stat Trick.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider won the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie after notching seven goals and 43 assists for 50 points in 82 games while averaging 23:02 ice time per game.

Like Shesterkin, Seider dominated the voting for the respective award he was up for, receiving 170 first-place votes. Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras, who is known for scoring some dazzling goals, finished second with 15.

However, some NHL fans believed Zegras, who tallied 23 goals and 38 assists in 75 games, should have won the award over Seider.

Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar rounded out the winners with a Norris Trophy win as the NHL's best defenseman, beating out Roman Josi and Victor Hedman for the honor.

The voting for the Norris was actually much closer than any of the other awards, with Josi actually receiving more first-place votes than Makar.

Makar had an impressive season. He led all defensemen with 28 goals and ranked second among defensemen, behind Josi, with 86 points in 77 regular-season games. In addition, he averaged 25:40 of ice time and a plus-48 plus/minus.

With the NHL Awards now over, the league will shift its focus back to the Stanley Cup Final between the Avalanche and Lightning. Colorado leads the series 2-1, and Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.