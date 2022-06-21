Red Wings' Moritz Seider Wins 2021-22 Calder Trophy

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider has won the 2022 Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie, the league announced Tuesday. He beat out Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting for the honor.

Seider becomes the first Red Wings player to win the Calder Trophy since Roger Crozier in 1965. He is also the first defenseman to win the award since Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar in 2020.

The 21-year-old took on a significant role for the Red Wings during the 2021-22 season, anchoring the defense with an average of 23:02 ice time per game. He also tallied seven goals and 43 assists for 50 points in 82 games.

The Red Wings selected Seider with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Germany, where he played for the Mannheim Eagles of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. He spent the 2019-20 season with Detroit's AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, tallying two goals and 20 assists in 49 games.

With the start of the 2020-21 NHL season delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seider played for Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League, notching seven goals and 21 assists in 41 games, before joining the Red Wings for the 2021-22 campaign.

The right-handed defenseman figures to be a significant piece of Detroit's future, and winning the Calder Trophy is only the beginning.