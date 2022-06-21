Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Wins 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award

Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has won the 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most outstanding player, beating out Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid and Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi for the honor.

Matthews is the first Maple Leaf and only the second United States-born player to win the award after Patrick Kane.

The 24-year-old also won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer for the second straight season and won the Hart Trophy as the player viewed to be the most valuable to his team.

Matthews tallied a career-high 60 goals and 46 assists for 106 points in 73 games. He also recorded 19.2 percent of Toronto's goals, which helped the team finish second in the Atlantic Division with a 54-21-7 record and reach the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

The San Ramon, California native finished first in the NHL averaging 0.82 goals per game. It was the highest per-game rate for any player since Mario Lemieux averaged 0.99 goals per game in 1995-96. In addition, he finished first in the league with 44 even-strength goals.

The Maple Leafs selected Matthews first overall in the 2016 NHL draft, and he has been a staple in their lineup ever since. He won the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie in 2016-17 after finishing with 40 goals and 29 assists for 69 points in 82 games and has also earned one All-Star selection.

In 407 career games, Matthews has had 259 goals and 198 assists for 457 points. He is under contract with Toronto through the 2023-24 season at $11.6 million per year.