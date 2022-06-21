Rangers' Igor Shesterkin Wins 2021-22 Vezina Trophy

Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

New York Rangers star Igor Shesterkin has won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goaltender, beating out Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators) and Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames) for the honor.

The 26-year-old becomes the third goaltender in Rangers history to win the award, joining Henrik Lundqvist and John Vanbiesbrouck. Lundqvist was last to win the award for the franchise in 2012.

The news comes as little surprise as the third-year netminder dominated play and led the Rangers to a second place finish in the Metropolitan Division.

Shesterkin won 36 of his 52 starts, going 36-13-4 with six shutouts and a 2.07 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. He led the NHL in even strength save percentage (.934) and goals saved above average (26.38), per Natural Stat Trick.

In addition, the Russian recorded a .866 high-danger save percentage at even strength, which ranked second behind New York Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin.

The Rangers selected Shesterkin in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL draft. He spent the 2019-20 season as a backup and emerged as the team's starter during the 2020-21 season, posting a 16-14-3 record in 35 games (31 starts).

With a Vezina Trophy to his name, Shesterkin will be due for a significant extension after the 2024-25 season. He's currently on a four-year, $22.6 million deal that he signed before the 2021-22 season, making $5.6 million per year.