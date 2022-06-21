X

    Men's College World Series 2022: Tuesday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2022

    AP Photo/Sam Craft

    The Men's College World Series featured two elimination games Tuesday, with Texas A&M facing Notre Dame in Bracket 1 and Arkansas taking on Auburn in Bracket 2.

    Below, we'll break down those results and highlights.

    Texas A&M def. Notre Dame, 5-1

    Texas A&M gets another crack at Oklahoma. Notre Dame's season is over.

    The Aggies defeated the Fighting Irish, 5-1. Nathan Dettmer (seven innings, three hits, no runs, six strikeouts) was brilliant on the mound for Texas A&M, while Trevor Werner scored two runs and blasted a solo homer in the win.

    Texas A&M Baseball @AggieBaseball

    Werner WHAMMY 🫧 <a href="https://t.co/38PXU9C3Ru">pic.twitter.com/38PXU9C3Ru</a>

    Dylan Rock added two RBI, while Brooks Coetzee III's sold home run provided the lone offense for Notre Dame. Liam Simon (two innings, two hits, three runs, five strikeouts) took the loss.

    The difference in this game, though, came down to the two defenses after a Notre Dame error led directly to two runs for the Texas A&M in a three-run top of the third.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    Gig'em Aggies!! <a href="https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AggieBaseball</a> strikes first!<br><br>📺 ESPN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> <a href="https://t.co/zEs4xE52Ox">pic.twitter.com/zEs4xE52Ox</a>

    The Aggies, on the other hand, flashed some serious leather in the win:

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    What a 💎!<br><br>📺 ESPN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AggieBaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/5hLLHDoJ4N">pic.twitter.com/5hLLHDoJ4N</a>

    Southeastern Conference @SEC

    𝑩𝑰𝑮 𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑮𝑬. 𝑩𝑰𝑮 𝑷𝑳𝑨𝒀𝑺. <a href="https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AggieBaseball</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> <a href="https://t.co/zmS9AHkdFW">pic.twitter.com/zmS9AHkdFW</a>

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    Tag...YOU'RE OUT!<br><br>📺 ESPN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AggieBaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/4t0A8mFnNN">pic.twitter.com/4t0A8mFnNN</a>

    The Aggies will now face Oklahoma in the Bracket 1 final, needing to beat the Sooners twice to play in the MCWS finals. Oklahoma won the last meeting between the teams on June 17, 13-8.

    The Sooners then beat Notre Dame, 6-2, while Texas A&M clawed its way out of the losers' bracket with a 10-2 win over Texas and Tuesday's victory over Notre Dame.

