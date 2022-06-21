Men's College World Series 2022: Tuesday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

AP Photo/Sam Craft

The Men's College World Series featured two elimination games Tuesday, with Texas A&M facing Notre Dame in Bracket 1 and Arkansas taking on Auburn in Bracket 2.

Below, we'll break down those results and highlights.

Texas A&M def. Notre Dame, 5-1

Texas A&M gets another crack at Oklahoma. Notre Dame's season is over.

The Aggies defeated the Fighting Irish, 5-1. Nathan Dettmer (seven innings, three hits, no runs, six strikeouts) was brilliant on the mound for Texas A&M, while Trevor Werner scored two runs and blasted a solo homer in the win.

Dylan Rock added two RBI, while Brooks Coetzee III's sold home run provided the lone offense for Notre Dame. Liam Simon (two innings, two hits, three runs, five strikeouts) took the loss.

The difference in this game, though, came down to the two defenses after a Notre Dame error led directly to two runs for the Texas A&M in a three-run top of the third.

The Aggies, on the other hand, flashed some serious leather in the win:

The Aggies will now face Oklahoma in the Bracket 1 final, needing to beat the Sooners twice to play in the MCWS finals. Oklahoma won the last meeting between the teams on June 17, 13-8.

The Sooners then beat Notre Dame, 6-2, while Texas A&M clawed its way out of the losers' bracket with a 10-2 win over Texas and Tuesday's victory over Notre Dame.