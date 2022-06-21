A Momentum Shift? 4 Takeaways from the Lightning's Game 3 Win vs. Avalanche

0 of 4

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a Stanley Cup Final after all.

Just when it looked like the Colorado Avalanche—7-0 winners in a jaw-dropping Game 2 rout Saturday—would surely skate the trophy into a Rocky Mountain sunset, things changed.

Or, more specifically, the Tampa Bay Lightning changed them.

Buoyed by a raucous Amalie Arena crowd, the two-time defending champions shook off a first-period gut punch and scored six of the last seven goals in a 6-2 win to make the Avalanche's title romp seem a trifle less predetermined.

The B/R hockey team was in the building for the momentum-shifting contest and put together a list of pertinent takeaways as the teams prep for Wednesday's pivotal return.

Scroll through to see what we came up with and give a thought or two of your own in the comments.