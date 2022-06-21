College World Series 2022: Monday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

AP Photo/John Peterson

The No. 2 seed in the Men's College World Series, Stanford faced an elimination game Monday against No. 14 Auburn, another seeded team that lost its first game last week to fall to the loser's bracket.

There was much less pressure in the nightcap as Ole Miss and Arkansas played for a semifinal berth with the loser still playing at least one more game.

Here's a look at how the action from Omaha, Nebraska, played out.

Monday's Results

No. 14 Auburn 6, No. 2 Stanford 2

Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 5

Full bracket available at NCAA.com.

Auburn 6, Stanford 2

Facing the tournament's No. 2 overall seed, Auburn rallied from an early deficit to keep its season alive and earn its first MCWS win in 25 years.

Stanford was in control after scoring a run in each of the first two innings. Brett Barrera and Adam Crampton recorded an RBI double apiece to give the Cardinal that lead.

But the Stanford bats went quiet as Auburn starter Trace Bright settled into a groove. That gave the Tigers an opportunity to pounce, and they did so with a four-run sixth inning. After a bases-loaded walk, Cole Foster broke the game open with a two-out, three-run double.

Auburn tacked on two runs in the seventh with a sacrifice fly by Brody Moore and an RBI double by Bobby Peirce.

The Cardinal threatened in the bottom half of the inning when they loaded the bases with two outs. But Tigers All-American closer Blake Burkhalter shut the door with a strikeout, pitching the final 2.1 innings to push Auburn to another elimination game Tuesday.

Bright finished with eight strikeouts and zero walks in five innings. Tigers relievers Tommy Sheehan and Burkhalter combined for four scoreless innings and eight strikeouts with Burkhalter earning his 16th save.

Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 5

After Arkansas opened the MCWS with 17 runs in its win over Stanford on Saturday, the Razorbacks were on the opposite end of an outburst as Ole Miss brought the fireworks to advance to a semifinal.

The Rebels chased Razorbacks starter Zack Morris in the first inning. With two outs, Morris gave up an RBI single to Kevin Graham before walking two batters and hitting another to push across another run.

Arkansas answered with a run in the first, but Tim Elko's two-run homer in the second extended Ole Miss' lead.

Calvin Harris followed with a two-run double in the third after the Razorbacks had again closed within a run. He then launched a two-run home run of his own to spark a four-run fifth inning.

Graham and Jacob Gonzalez added RBI singles in the fifth. Ole Miss added Justin Bench's two-run single and Elko's RBI fielder's choice in the eighth. It was the third time in the last five games that the Rebels posted 10 or more runs.

Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Arkansas will face Auburn in an elimination game Tuesday. Ole Miss awaits the winner of that game in Wednesday's semifinal with a rematch to follow Thursday if the Rebels lose.