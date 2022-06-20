NFL Rumors: Commanders 'Love' Jahan Dotson, 'Very Impressed' amid McLaurin Holdout

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson could be in for a big rookie season after impressing during the team's mandatory minicamp.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the latest intel on Monday's SportsCenter:

"Jahan Dotson, very impressive first-round rookie. While [Terry McLaurin] was out, Dotson took center stage in minicamp. I was there last week, and I was told they are very impressed with what they saw. I spoke with head coach Ron Rivera. He said this guy is a precise route-runner, very fast, very smart. He has been as advertised. They took him in the first round, 16th overall. Some execs and some scouts I talked to thought that was a little rich for him. Good player, but they thought maybe he was more late first round. Washington doesn't care. They love the guy that they got so far."

No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin skipped minicamp as he seeks a new contract, leaving a major hole in the passing attack. Dotson is apparently ready to help fill it.

The former Penn State star finished his last collegiate season with 91 catches for 1,182 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as the team's primary offensive weapon. With 13 total touchdowns, he had more than three times the amount of anyone else on the roster in 2021.

He could have a similar impact for Washington, which finished last season just 23rd in points scored (19.7 per game) and 21st in total yards (5,502). McLaurin was the only player on the team with more than 400 receiving yards. Running backs J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson ranked second and third, respectively, in catches behind McLaurin.

Other contributing receivers such as Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter were not retained in free agency.

That means even if McLaurin settles his contract dispute and returns to the Commanders, Dotson has a huge opportunity to thrive as the No. 2 option. With the rookie taking advantage of his extra snaps in practices, McLaurin's holdout could end up being a blessing in disguise for Washington.