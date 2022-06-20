College World Series 2022: Predictions, Prospects to Watch on Monday's Schedule

0 of 2

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The four College World Series participants that were not national seeds in the NCAA baseball tournament thrived in the first set of games in Omaha, Nebraska.

That set up a clash between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss Rebels in the winners' side of the bottom half of the bracket on Monday.

Arkansas slugged its way to its first victory in Omaha, where it beat the second-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 17-2.

Ole Miss used a strong outing from ace Dylan DeLucia to earn a 5-1 win over the 14th-seeded Auburn Tigers.

Auburn and Stanford open Monday's two-game schedule with an elimination game that features some of the best hitters at the collegiate level.

Stanford's Brock Jones could be a first-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft, while Auburn's Sonny DiChiara is one of the best power hitters in college baseball.

The Arkansas-Ole Miss winner needs one victory to reach the championship series. The loser and the Auburn-Stanford winner face off in an elimination game on Tuesday.