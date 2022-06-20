Peter DeBoer Reportedly Expected to Be Named Stars HC After Golden Knights Firing

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars are reportedly on the verge of hiring their next head coach.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported he is "hearing that Peter DeBoer will be the next head coach." DeBoer is available after the Vegas Golden Knights fired him in May.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted it is not quite a done deal at this point:

The Dallas position is open because Rick Bowness stepped down in May.

DeBoer is a notable name for the Stars. He has coached for the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks and Golden Knights and has a 513-379-123 record and 123 playoff games on his resume.

He took over in Las Vegas for Gerard Gallant during the 2019-20 campaign and led the team to the Western Conference Final, where it lost to the Stars.

Vegas then reached the second round of the playoffs in 2020-21 but missed the playoffs entirely in 2021-22 despite a solid 43-31-8 record.

As for the Stars, Bowness was the head coach from 2019-20 through 2021-22 and posted an 89-62-25 record. They reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 but lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning before taking a step back recently with a first-round exit this past season after missing the playoffs in 2020-21.

Dallas has been among the most disappointing teams in the league since its Stanley Cup Final run, falling short of expectations despite no shortage of talent on the roster with Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz and more.

DeBoer is accustomed to coaching in situations with high expectations after his time in Vegas, and he will look to help the Stars take the next step after they failed to replicate their recent success the past two seasons.