Warriors Reportedly Won't Hold Rally Before or After 2022 NBA Championship Parade

The Golden State Warriors are set to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship with a parade in downtown San Francisco on Monday, but this year's festivities will be slightly toned down.

According to Kylen Mills of Kron 4 News in the Bay Area, there will not be a rally before or after the parade, and players won't be making any public speeches. Instead, the Warriors will reportedly broadcast their speeches from a private ceremony an hour before the parade starts.

While Mills added that she isn't sure of the official reason for the rally being removed from the celebration, she speculated that the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area might play a part:

Golden State's championship parade is set to begin at 2:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on NBA TV.

It's the fourth title celebration in eight years for the Warriors, who defeated the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals. This year's championship run was defined by Golden State's resiliency and grit against spirited competition.

Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry, who was named Finals MVP for the first time in his accomplished career, explained why this season's title meant more than the previous ones.

"This one is definitely different because of the three years of baggage we carried coming out of that Game 6 in 2019," Curry said, referring to that year's loss to the Toronto Raptors. "I can say it now, I don't know how many teams could carry that as long as we have with the expectations of comparing us now to teams of past and make it to the mountaintop again."

Even though there will not be a rally on Monday, Golden State fans will surely be excited to celebrate another championship for the Bay Area.